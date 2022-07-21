National Flag Adoption Day: Know its history, significance, facts

National Flag of India |

National Flag Adoption Day of India is observed on 22nd July every year. It is observed in the memory of the day – 22nd July 1947, a month before independence, when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Tricolor in its present form.

History:

The National Flag of India has great importance in every Indian people’s heart as it denotes and represents our country as well as our country freedom from the British rule in 1947. Through the celebration of National flag adoption day, we rememorize the adoption day of our National Flag, the significance of our National Flag, pay heartily salute, honour and respect as well as lead the Indian cultures and traditions to our new generations.

Significance:

The leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and others who gave their life for the nation and its oneness are remembered. The Flag of the Union of India or the Tricolor as it is lovingly called represents not only the Union of India but also its integration, representing different religions and cultures of India.

Facts:

The top saffron colour indicates the strength and courage of the country. The white middle band indicates peace and truth with Dharma Chakra. The green shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land. The idea of a single Indian flag was first raised by the British rulers of India after the revolution of 1857 having western heraldic standards design. Mahatama Gandhi first proposed a Tricolour flag to the Indian National Congress in 1921 with a spinning wheel inscribed on the white strip. Pingali Venkayya designed the national flag. In the initial flag designed by Venkayya, there was a spinning wheel, instead of the Ashoka Chakra. The Tricolour was first hoisted on April 13, 1923, by Congress workers in Nagpur, during a procession to protest the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The spinning wheel was replaced by the Ashoka Chakra In the flag adopted by the ad hoc committee formed by the Constituent Assembly on June 23, 1947.

(with sources inputs)