National Doctors' Day 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter says #ThankYou to doctors

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, the country celebrates National Doctors' Day on July 1, which marks the birth anniversary of the renowned medical practitioner and former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Incidentally, the day is also his death anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of doctors in their "spirited" fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger. "India salutes our doctors -- exceptional caregivers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter to mark Doctors' Day.
President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted medical professionals on the Doctors' Day and expressed gratitude for their selfless service in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. "Best wishes to all doctors on #DoctorsDay. We express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens," Kovind tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was "immensely grateful" to the doctors who are on the frontlines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. "On Doctors Day, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in (the) Covid-19 times," the Congress leader tweeted.
Meanwhile, Twitterati trended #ThankYou to express their gratitude. Here are a few Twitter reactions:
