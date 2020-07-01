National Doctors' Day 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter says #ThankYou to doctors

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, the country celebrates National Doctors' Day on July 1, which marks the birth anniversary of the renowned medical practitioner and former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Incidentally, the day is also his death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of doctors in their "spirited" fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger. "India salutes our doctors -- exceptional caregivers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter to mark Doctors' Day.