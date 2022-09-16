Narendra Modi's Birthday Special: Six times the Prime Minister showed the world that he is not just a politician

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no stranger to the limelight. At the helm of political affairs for more than two decades, he has been an integral part of modern Indian history. As he turns 72 this year, it is perhaps also time to take a look at the individual beyond the political persona.

From seeking his mother's blessings on his birthday to showing off skills as a drummer while in Tanzania - there are many 'non-political' moments over the years. On the occasion of Modi's 72nd birthday we have put together a compilation of videos and photos highlighting seven times when Prime Minister Modi was not just a politician.

Interactions with his mother

Over the years, Prime Minister Modi has been photographed meeting with his mother ahead of many important milestones. Photos shared by various news organisations show him meeting Heeraben Modi at her residence for his birthday, seeking her blessings before being sworn in as Prime Minister and more.

In May 2019, an elated Heeraben Modi watched her son take oath as the leader of the world's largest democracy on television from her home. She has also been photographed joining initiaties championed by her son - from donating Rs 25,000 to the PM-CARES Fund to lighting diyas in response to Modi's 9 baje, 9 minute appeal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her Gandhinagar residence on his 69th birthday. |

The Yoga Enthusiast

Prime Minister Modi has been a vocal yoga enthusiast, sharing photos and videos on Yoga Day, launching the M-Yoga app and more. He had enthusiastically participated in the fitness challenge introduced by cricketer Virat Kohli and shared pictures of himself doing Yoga exercises.

A combo picture of the still images taken from a video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga exercises. The world is set to observe the 4th International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2018. | Narendra Modi Twitter

When the Prime Minister showed off his drumming skills

On multiple occasions the Prime Minister has been spotted showing off his musical side. In one rather memorable occasion joined Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli in an impromptu duet, with the two skillfully harmonising on the traditional drums. Closer to home, on another occasion in November 2018, Modi had played a traditional drum during a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur.

A connoisseur of food?

Be it enjoying some Litti Chokha for lunch at Delhi's Hunar Haat or the revelation that the Prime Minister eats only once a day during Chaturmas, the prime Minister's culinary preferences have in the past made their way into news headlines. There was also a memorable, if somewhat confusing, interview that saw actor Akshay Kumar asking the Prime Minister whether he harboured any preference for mangos.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

The photographer

While Prime Minister Modi is comfortable being in front of the camera (we don't think his role would allow otherwise), he is also an avid photographer. In the past, the Prime Minister has on several occasions shared images that he has taken in various parts of the country.

One for the camera….at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari in @Naya_Raipur. pic.twitter.com/KpqVjjI8Xx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2016

The adventurous explorer

In Discovery channel's, "Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi, the Indian leader walked through the wild, took a ride through a cold river on a makeshift boat and more. Teaming up with survivalist Bear Grylls, he braved the rain and cold in the jungles of in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park to promote causes close to his heart – conservation of nature and cleanliness.

