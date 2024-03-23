'Narendra Modi Is Kaam Chalau PM', Says Subramanian Swamy; Netizens Ask Him Why So Much Hate? |

New Delhi: BJP leader and former cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy on Saturday once again lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him 'Kaam Chalau Prime Minister'. Swamy attacked Modi for his Bhutan visit even as schedule for Lok Sabha elections is announced.

Modi is on a two day visit to Bhutan from March 22. The visit was rescheduled following inclement weather in the region.

Swamy in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "It is silly that a Prime Minister wants to go to a foreign country when the formalities of General Elections have been set. Modi is not Prime Minister but an ad hoc PM. Such Kaam Chalau PMs should not go abroad and represent Bharat."

It is silly that a Prime Minister wants to go to a foreign country when the formalities of General Elections have been set. Modi is not Prime Minister but an ad hoc PM. Such Kaam Chalau PMs should not go abroad and represent Bharat. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 23, 2024

On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay. pic.twitter.com/tMsYNBuFNQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024

Modi was presented with the highest Bhutanese civilian honour Order of the Druk Gyalpo becoming the first foreign head of state to be given this award.

Modi said he was grateful to the King of Bhutan for presenting the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. "I am grateful to HM the King of Bhutan for presenting the Award. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will keep growing and benefit our citizens."

It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am grateful to HM the King of Bhutan for presenting the Award. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will keep growing and benefit our citizens. pic.twitter.com/bDtKZJsS7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024

Reacting to Swamy's post, user Dr Madan Mohan said the visit must have been planned in advance, before the announcement of elections.

The Prime Minister's visit to Bhutan was scheduled before the announcement of elections! — Dr. Madan Mohan (@DrMMohanGupta) March 23, 2024

One user Su Mitwa said the visit would be related to thwart Chinese plans in the region.

He said, "Sir must be something related to thwarting some planned hanky-panky by China. Politically, it makes sense for Modiji to concentrate completely on elections, but he is still traveling, kyonki vyakti se badi party, aur party se bada? Desh! Kartavya sarvapratham.

Sir must be something related to thwarting some planned hanky-panky by China. 🇨🇳

Politically, it makes sense for Modiji to concentrate completely on elections, but he is still traveling, kyonki vyakti se badi party, aur party se bada? Desh!

Kartavya sarvapratham. 🙏#Bhutan — Su Mitwa (@sumITguy) March 23, 2024

Another user Shubham Dwivedi asked "Why so much hate Swamy Ji".

Why so much hate Swamy ji — Shubham dwivedi🇮🇳 (@mahamahim555) March 23, 2024

This is not the first time Subramanian Swamy has attacked Modi. A known Modi critic, he regularly shares his thoughts on the social media platform on variety of topics, majority of them related to Narendra Modi government.