Narada sting case: As CBI moves SC, Calcutta HC to hear matter on May 26

Kolkata: Ahead of the hearing of Narada sting scam by the larger bench of Calcutta High Court on the wee hour of Monday, the CBI moved the Supreme Court over the case.

“Be it in Sarada ponzi scam or Narada sting scam or even during the arrest of former Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, Mamata Banerjee was seen demonstrating on road so we thought of moving the Supreme Court,” mentioned the CBI sources.

Though the plea is refused by the apex court but the CBI sources confirmed that they will again move the Supreme court.

Meanwhile, during the virtual session of hearing at the Calcutta High Court, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appealed before division bench of five judges to adjourn hearing as the CBI has filed a special leave petition (SLP) before Supreme Court over the verdict of High Court on May 19 and 21.