Narada sting case: As CBI moves SC, Calcutta HC to hear matter on May 26

Kolkata: Ahead of the hearing of Narada sting scam by the larger bench of Calcutta High Court on the wee hour of Monday, the CBI moved the Supreme Court over the case.
“Be it in Sarada ponzi scam or Narada sting scam or even during the arrest of former Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, Mamata Banerjee was seen demonstrating on road so we thought of moving the Supreme Court,” mentioned the CBI sources.
Though the plea is refused by the apex court but the CBI sources confirmed that they will again move the Supreme court.
Meanwhile, during the virtual session of hearing at the Calcutta High Court, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appealed before division bench of five judges to adjourn hearing as the CBI has filed a special leave petition (SLP) before Supreme Court over the verdict of High Court on May 19 and 21.
Refuting the plea the larger bench of High Court held the hearing on Monday and Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee asked the CBI why was the arrest not done in regard to Narada sting scam earlier.
“We didn’t get any mention of the Supreme Court so the hearing will take place. If the CBI fears that the heavyweight leaders will tamper the witness then why was the arrest not done earlier,” said the Justice referring to CBI’s earlier plea of moving the case out of West Bengal.
However, even on Monday the Calcutta High Court didn’t pronounce their verdict and pushed the hearing on May 26.
Notably, the CBI had arrested four TMC leaders out which two are ministers namely Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and legislator Madan Mitra and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee from their residence on May 17.
Following a bail from the lower court, the CBI moved the High Court who had given stay on the bail and gave verdict of judicial custody for the leaders.
Following the verdict the leaders were sent to Presidency Correctional Home after which Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and Sovan Chatterjee due to health issues were admitted to SSKM hospital.
On May 21 after difference in opinion between Justice Rajesh Bindal (acting) and Arijit Bandhopadhyay the arrested leaders were sent to house arrest and the two ministers were allowed to take part in meeting virtually.
Though Firhad Hakim and Sovan Chatterjee is under house arrest, Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee is still at hospital.