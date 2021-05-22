Narada sting scam: Sovan Chatterjee discharged from hospital, to be in house arrest; TMC cries foul

Kolkata: After a day-long drama over his release, former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Sovan Chatterjee was discharged from the hospital on Saturday night and was taken to the Presidency jail before finally allowing him to get back to his residence at Golpark in South Kolkata.

According to SSKM sources, since the leaders were sent to the hospital from Presidency Correctional Home and now according to protocol the leaders will be sent back to jail and after submitting the address details the leaders will be allowed to get back home.

Notably, the arrested TMC leaders after being jailed for three days over involvement in Narada sting scam were sent to house arrest on Friday by Calcutta High Court after the difference in opinion between the two judges Rajesh Bindal (acting) and Arijit Bandhopadhyay.