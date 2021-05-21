Narada sting scam: Calcutta HC sets up 5-judge bench, to hear case on May 24



Notably, due to the difference of opinion between the two judges - Rajesh Bindal and Arijit Bandhopadhyay - it was decided that the hearing of sting scam case will be transferred to a larger bench.

As the bench was not set up on Friday, the hearing got deferred till May 24.

Meanwhile, the arrested TMC leaders on Friday have been sent to house arrest and the two ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee have been allowed to take part in administrative works virtually.