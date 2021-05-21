Narada sting scam: Calcutta HC sets up 5-judge bench, to hear case on May 24

Kolkata: A bench of five judges has been formed at Calcutta High Court to hear the Narada sting scam case on Monday at 11 am.
The bench includes Rajesh Bindal (acting), Arijit Bandhopadhyay, Soumen Sen, Harish Tandon and Indraprasanna Mukherjee.
Notably, due to the difference of opinion between the two judges - Rajesh Bindal and Arijit Bandhopadhyay - it was decided that the hearing of sting scam case will be transferred to a larger bench.
As the bench was not set up on Friday, the hearing got deferred till May 24.
Meanwhile, the arrested TMC leaders on Friday have been sent to house arrest and the two ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee have been allowed to take part in administrative works virtually.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)