West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee summoned CBI and ED officials probing the Narada case. As per reports quoting sources, they have been asked to appear before Speaker on Sept 22, seeking reason for not taking his permission before initiating action against elected representatives.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:55 AM IST