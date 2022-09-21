e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagpur: Two Naxalites, with rewards of Rs 6 lakh on them surrender before Gadchiroli police

Nagpur: Two Naxalites, with rewards of Rs 6 lakh on them surrender before Gadchiroli police

One of them, Anil alias Ramsay Kujur was working as a militia member, was involved in two cases of ambush in 2011 in Khobramendha and Gyarapatti and also in an encounter in Chota Zeliya forest, wheras Roshani Pallo had worked as deputy commander and a militia member before her surrender.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Nagpur: Two Naxalites, including a woman, collectively carrying rewards of Rs 6 lakh on their heads surrendered before the Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra, a senior officer has said.

The duo is identified as Anil alias Ramsay Kujur (26), a resident of Gadchiroli, and Roshani Pallo (30), a resident of Chhattisgarh, Gadchiroli superintendent of police Ankit Goyal said in a release. Both of them will get Rs 5 lakh each for rehabilitation.

Goyal stated that Kujur was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh and Pallo of Rs 2 lakh. Kujur was working as a militia member. He was involved in two cases of ambush in 2011 in Khobramendha and Gyarapatti and also in an encounter in Chota Zeliya forest in the same year.

Pallo had worked as deputy commander and a militia member before her surrender. She was involved in various encounters and murders, the police said in a release. The SP stated that Naxalites are frustrated and fed up with the life besieged with violence and are getting attracted to the surrender policy being implemented by the Maharashtra government.

According to Gadchiroli Police, Kujur told them that senior Naxalites use poor tribal youths for their own benefit. Pallo stated that Naxalites are not paid for any work, and men and women cadres are discriminated against by seniors.

Goyal stated that 51 Naxalites have surrendered since 2019 till now.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 3 hardcore Naxals including a female cadre arrested by Gadchiroli police
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur: Two Naxalites, with rewards of Rs 6 lakh on them surrender before Gadchiroli police

Nagpur: Two Naxalites, with rewards of Rs 6 lakh on them surrender before Gadchiroli police

Former BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 2 years in jail for threatening jailor

Former BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 2 years in jail for threatening jailor

Lovely Professional University student suicide: Situation peaceful in campus, investigation...

Lovely Professional University student suicide: Situation peaceful in campus, investigation...

Ratan Tata plea in SC: court directs CBI to file status report on investigation into intercepted...

Ratan Tata plea in SC: court directs CBI to file status report on investigation into intercepted...

West Bengal: Trains cancelled as Kurmi tribe protest over the demand for ST status

West Bengal: Trains cancelled as Kurmi tribe protest over the demand for ST status