Nagpur: Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Furniture-Making Factory In Ghoghali, Video Of Raging Flames Surfaces

Nagpur, February 21: A massive fire has broken out at a plastic furniture-making factory in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday (February 21) evening. According to initial reports, the fire erupted at Vaidya Industries in Ghoghali around 6:30 pm. At least five tenders are present at the spot and an operation to douse the raging fire is underway.

A video from the spot showed tall flames raging from the factory. Black smoke was also seen bellowing from the structure. Ghoghali is a village located in Nagpur Rural tehsil of Nagpur district.

Fire At Factory In Nagpur:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a plastic furniture-making factory named Vaidya Industries at Ghoghali, Besa area of Nagpur. The fire was reported at around 6.30 pm. Five fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mhW7IhJLGq — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.