Nagpur: Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Furniture-Making Factory In Ghoghali, Video Of Raging Flames Surfaces

Nagpur, February 21: A massive fire has broken out at a plastic furniture-making factory in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday (February 21) evening. According to initial reports, the fire erupted at Vaidya Industries in Ghoghali around 6:30 pm. At least five tenders are present at the spot and an operation to douse the raging fire is underway.
A video from the spot showed tall flames raging from the factory. Black smoke was also seen bellowing from the structure. Ghoghali is a village located in Nagpur Rural tehsil of Nagpur district.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.