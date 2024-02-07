 Maharashtra: 'Live Bomb' On MSRTC Bus Nuetralised By Bomb Disposal Squad In Nagpur, Video Surfaces
According to reports, a suspicious object which appeared to be a live bomb was found on a MSRTC bus at at Ganeshpeth bus terminus in Nagpur.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Nagpur, February 7: Averting a major tragedy, a team of bomb disposal squad neutralised a "live bomb" found on a MSRTC bus on Wednesday, February 7. According to reports, a suspicious object which appeared to be a live bomb was found on a MSRTC bus at Ganeshpeth bus terminus in Nagpur. Subsequently, a team of BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) was called in which managed to neutralise the "explosive".

The bus on which the suspicious object was found arrived from Gadchiroli. It had been parked at Ganeshpeth bus depot for the past 2 days. Speaking about the suspicious object, the Nagpur police said: "It appeared to be an explosive. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad later took it away for inspection."

A video from the bus depot also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, a member of BDDS is seen taking away the suspicious object in a police vehicle.

