'Nagpur Emerges As Safer City For Women Than Mumbai & Pune', NCRB Reveals

Crime against Women | Representative Photo

The latest NCRB data released for the year 2022 reveals that Nagpur has emerged as a safer city for women compared to Mumbai and Pune. As per the data released by NCRB examining the number of crimes against women during the year 2022, Nagpur recorded lesser number of crimes against women compared to Mumbai and Pune. Nagpur recorded 115 cases of rape, in 2022 as against 305 cases recorded in Pune.

New Delhi: 14158 cases of crime against women

The national capital Delhi registered 14158 cases of crimes against women with a 72.4 percent chargesheet rate, 6176 cases of crimes against women were recorded in the financial capital Mumbai with a 80.6 per cent chargesheet rate, while Bengaluru recorded 3924 cases with a chargesheet rate of 74.2 per cent.

In the 19 Metropolitan cities with population above two million (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat) a total of 48,755 cases of crime against women were registered during 2022, showing an increase of 12.3 per cent over 2021 (43,414 cases).

Maharashtra only after UP in crimes against women

In States and UTs, according to NCRB data in the 70th edition of its annual report, a total of 4,45,256 cases of crime against women were registered during 2022, showing an increase of 4 per cent over 2021 (4,28,278 cases).

Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of 65743 cases of crimes against women under IPC and Special and Local Laws (SLL) with a 75.6 per cent chargesheet rate. Maharashtra registered 45331 cases with Maharashtra 80.6 percent chargesheet rate, while Rajasthan recorded 45058 cases of crime against women with a low chargesheet rate of 54 percent.

Domestic violence tops crimes against women

"The majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (31.4 per cent) followed by 'Kidnapping and Abduction of Women' (19.2 per cent), 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' (18.7 percent), and 'Rape' (7.1 per cent). The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.4 in 2022 in comparison with 64.5 in 2021," NCRB report stated.