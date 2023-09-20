Patna Crime: Sex Racket In Oyo Hotel Busted By Police, Over 2 Dozen Women & Men Caught In Compromising Position (WATCH)

In a recent operation, Patna Police has uncovered an unlawful sex racket operating in a private hotel in the Bihata area of Patna. The police have apprehended more than a dozen young women and over a dozen men in connection with this illicit activity. The raid was initiated based on information provided by local villagers. The police are currently investigating the case.

Police were receiving complaints about private hotel

Dr. Anu Kumari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), provided details about the case, stating that for several days, the police had been receiving information from villagers that an establishment named "Hotel Prince INN" in Bihata was involved in running a sex racket. Locals reported a frequent influx of young men and women into the hotel premises, raising suspicions about its activities.

Young women and men were found in compromising position during raid

Following a tip-off, a special team of Patna Police was assembled, and a raid was conducted at a private hotel. Upon arrival at the scene, several young men and women were found in compromising situations within the hotel rooms. The police apprehended around a dozen young women and detained over a dozen young men in connection with the illicit activities. Additionally, objectionable items were discovered at the location.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), it appears that the sex racket was being operated by the hotel management itself. Further investigations are underway to gather information about the young women involved and determine the extent of the network in these cases. Subsequent actions are being planned accordingly.