'Maharashtra Only Next To UP In Crimes Against Women', NCRB Data Reveals

CRIME AGAINST WOMEN | Representative Image

Cases of crime against women have spiked with an increase of 4 per cent seen in States and Union territories while an increase of 12.3 percent was recorded in 19 Metro cities in 2022 over the preceding year. As per NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of 65743 cases of crimes against women under IPC and Special and Local Laws (SLL) with a 75.6 per cent chargesheet rate.

To much of our surprise, Maharashtra comes only next to U.P in the list. The state registered 45331 cases with Maharashtra 80.6 percent chargesheet rate, while Rajasthan recorded 45058 cases of crime against women with a low chargesheet rate of 54 percent.

State of Maharashtra

The state of Maharashtra is home to the commercial capital of India- Its popularly believed that Mumbai is a city that never sleeps and keeps no one person hungry. A busy and safe place that's believed to be, Maharashtra being popularly believed to be one of the most progressive states that boasts to be the safest for women, especially working women. Maharashtra has been in the forefront in fighting for the cause of women since decades.

Maharashtra is a state who produced likes of Savitribai Phule who was the first educated woman of India. She was a trailblazer in providing education for girls and for ostracized portions of society. She became the first female teacher in India (1848) and opened a school for girls with her husband, Jyotirao Phule. The iconic Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai, launched India's first girls' school in 1848 at Bhidewada, Pune, creating history.

As per NCRB crime report. Mumbai is worst city for women. Crimes against women every 1 hour. Mumbai tops in cyber crimes & thefts. Senior Citizens not safe. MAHARASHTRA BJP Home Minister @Dev_Fadnavis must resign & take CM post in Rajasthan where BJP cannot decide CM post. — Mumbai_Citizen (@Mumbai_Citizens) December 5, 2023

Domestic violence and kidnapping cases top crime list

"The majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (31.4 per cent) followed by 'Kidnapping and Abduction of Women' (19.2 per cent), 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' (18.7 percent), and 'Rape' (7.1 per cent). The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.4 in 2022 in comparison with 64.5 in 2021," NCRB report stated.

With inputs from ANI