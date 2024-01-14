 Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Lucky Draw
We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Grace Paul VallooranUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-01-2024, 8 PM Live | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for today's draw, Dear Toucan Night at 8 PM will be announced on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Toucan Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Live for Sunday, January 14, 2024, here:

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

The winners of the lottery can claim the prize money by logging in on the official website and download the claim form. The winners should also be aware of the tax policy on the winning amount before claiming the prize money.

article-image

