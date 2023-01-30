Naba Das death: ASI Gopal Das confesses to crime, Odisha govt wants HC judge to monitor Crime Branch probe

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot by ASI near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda; visuals surface |

The Crime Branch informed on Monday that accused Gopal Das, who allegedly shot and killed Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, has confessed to his crime and they will seek the maximum possible punishment from the Court.

Das, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the police department, was arrested after the shooting incident which took place in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

The minister was on his way to inaugurate a party office in Brajraj Nagar when he was shot at after he got out of his car. He later succumbed to the injuries at the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneshwar.

Odisha Govt seeks HC judge's help

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has written to the state's High Court requesting for a sitting or retired judge or district judge to monitor the Crime Branch's investigation into the case as the accused is a police officer.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik met with the deceased minister's family in the Hospital and expressed deep shock over Naba Das's death.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of the leader of Naba Kishore Das. As a grassroots leader, he was loved and respected by all, irrespective of people and party opinion. He was an asset for the government and party.

"It is an irreparable loss for the entire state. His role in the government and the party will always be remembered," Patnaik tweeted.

