Shocking video shows the moment Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot

In a shocking incident, Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday morning. Unfortunately, the 61-year-old BJD leader succumbed to the Gunshot wounds at the Apollo Hospital.

Several videos of Das in pain after being shot and people rushing him to hospital have surfaced on social media sites since then.

What does the video show?

However, a new video has come to fore which shows the exact moment when Das was shot. The video shows Das opening the door of his car and trying to come out as several of his supporters surround him with garlands in their hands. As few of them garland Das, who has not even come out of the car completely, a sound of gunshot is heard. Das suddenly falls back on the seat of his car. People around him seem oblivious of the fact that he has been shot. As Das tightly holds with hand near his chest and blood starts gushing from the gunshot wound, his supporters panic. As his supporters realise he's been shot, chaos ensues and people start running helter-skelter. In this video, however, it's not clear who shot Das.

Watch the video here:

Das reportedly shot by cop

According to reports, ASI Gopal Das, a police officer stationed at the Gandhi Chowk Outpost in Brajrajnagar, fired multiple shots at the minister. He's been taken into custody. It is unknown why he shot the minister. An investigation is ongoing. Naba Das was on his way to inaugurate a party office in Brajraj Nagar when he was shot at.

The hospital where Naba Das was sent for emergency care was tense. BJD supporters organised a dharna in response to the event. Das appeared to be the target of a close-range shooting. The terrible incident has brought up important concerns about the police's security measures in state.

BJD condemns incident, says will probe it

The Minister, who is in a critical condition, has been transported to the district hospital in the meantime. Reports state that the gunfire also injured a second person who was with the Minister.

“We are completely shocked after getting the news over phone. Who is involved and why it happened is too early to say. We pray for his speedy recovery. We condemn the incident, and police will carry out a detailed investigation,” said senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya to Odisha TV.

