PM Modi 'saddened by unfortunate demise' of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Naba Kishore Das |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid condolences after unfortunate death of Odisha health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das.

"Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on twitter.

Naba Das was shot at by police officer

Naba Kishore Das died at the Apollo Hospital in Brajrajnagar at the age of 61 after being shot at by a police officer in the Jharsuguda district on Sunday morning.

Das was on his way to inaugurate a party office in Brajraj Nagar when he was shot at after he got out of his car.

ASI Gopal Das, a police officer stationed at the Gandhi Chowk Outpost in Brajrajnagar, fired multiple shots at the minister out of which one hit Das and he succumbed to the wound.

It was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

"The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care.

"But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” a statement issued by the hospital said.

Gopal Das suffering from alleged mental disorder

Gopal Das was immediately taken into custody but it remains unclear as to why he shot Naba Das.

Gopal Das's wife Jayanti however, claims that her husband had been suffering from mental disorder for the last seven-eight years, according to some reports.

