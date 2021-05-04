N440K: South India's new COVID-19 variant is highly infectious, 15 times more lethal

As fear for the COVID-19 does not seem to settle yet in India, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 - 'N440K' has been discovered in several parts of the country and if reports are to be believed the variant is at least 15 times more lethal than the earlier ones. They said it may even be stronger than the Indian variants of B1.617 and B1.618. Several variants of COVID-19 have been emerging across the globe, continuing to threaten efforts to curb the spread of virus in the world.

The variants with N440K spike substitution have been detected in several parts of India, which has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic. Scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) discovered the new coronavirus variant N440K.

Although the variant was indeed a mutation of concern in Southern India during and after the first wave, current data shows that it is slowly being replaced by new variants of concerns (VoCs) such as B.1.617 (dubbed a double-mutant variant) and B.1.1.7 (variant identified in the UK).