'Mystery fever' in Uttar Pradesh: Axe falls on health officials after death of over 50 children in Firozabad

Lucknow: Punitive action has been taken against health officials of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh where mysterious fever has taken lives of over 50 children. The fever suspected to be dengue or encephalitis has spread in the nearby districts also. So far, 56 children have died due to this fever and more than 200 are under treatment at various hospitals in Firozabad. Meanwhile a team of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) visited Firozabad and collected samples from the patients. The ICMR team has found no Covid impact in the region.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to send a team of 11 medical experts in Firozabad. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Firozabad Dr Neeta Kulshreshtha has been transferred. Additional CMO of Hapur district Dinesh Kumar Premi has been posted as new CMO at Firozabad. While reviewing the situation on Wednesday, the Chief Minister has asked the officials to launch special sanitation drives in the urban and rural areas all over the state. He has also ordered to send a team of specialist doctors from King George Medical University (KGMU) to the affected areas. The state government has said that all the children admitted in the hospitals would get free medical treatment.

It may be mentioned that over 50 children have died in Firozabad districts in the last ten days due to mysterious fever. The experts have been suspecting it to be either dengue or viral fever. Two days back the Chief Minister had visited Firozabad and inspected hospitals as well as the affected areas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:06 PM IST