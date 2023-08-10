‘My Intention Was Not To Insult PM Modi’: Adhir Ranjan After Suspension From Parliament Over ‘Repeated Misconduct’

Photo courtesy: SansadTV

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after being suspended from the Lok Sabha for “deliberate and repeated misconduct” on Thursday soon after the debate on the no-confidence motion against the NDA government ended said that he did not insult PM Modi.

Speaking to news agency ANI after he walked out of the Parliament amid PM Modi reply said, “...I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'Nirav', which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi... PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his courtiers (darbari) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privilege committee and I have been suspended..."

Matter referred to Privileges Committee

The matter of Chowdhury’s suspension from the parliament has bee referred to Privileges Committee.

The resolution for suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," he said.

The House adopted the resolution by voice vote.

Earlier in the day, some remarks of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged from the proceedings.

BJP members had strongly objected to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks. Pralhad Joshi had raised point of order and demanded an apology from the Congress member. After the debate on no-confidence motion, which was defeated, Lok Sabha Speaker said that conduct of BJP member Virendra Awasthi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had not been in accordance with the decorum of the House. Virendra Awasthi tenderd apology for his conduct and said he could not tolerate words against the Prime Minister