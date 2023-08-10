'Modi Teri Kabra Khudegi Is Opposition's Favourite Slogan': PM In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

“Modi teri kabra khudegi (Modi, your grave will be dug) is the favourite slogan of the opposition,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc. In his much-awaited speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi targeted the opposition during the no-confidence motion debate.

Modi also said that the opposition have a “secret vardaan”. “They have a secret vardaan (boon), whosoever’s downfall they wish, that person eventually flourishes. Look at me. They said everything, did everything but I am here since 20 years,” he said.

Opposition tried to 'brainwash' HAL employees

PM Modi also gave examples of LIC and HAL, which were criticised by the opposition.

“The opposition had said that the banking sector will collapse. They made foreign experts to make statements on the banking sector. They lied about banks. Our public sector banks’ net profit doubled. They had also lied about LIC in a similar way,” the prime minister said.

Accusing the opposition of brainwashing HAL employees, PM Modi said, “The Opposition spoke negatively about HAL. They said that HAL is finished and India’s defence sector is destroyed. Just like videos are shot in farms, a video was filmed at the door of HAL. The Opposition tried to brainwash the HAL employees. Today, HAL has registered its highest-ever revenue.”

Opposition chants 'Manipur, Manipur'

The opposition chanted "Manipur, Manipur" during PM Modi's speech, demanding him to speak on the violence-hit northeastern state. More than one hour into his speech, the prime minister did not make statements on the Manipur issue.

PM Modi argued that the Congress was arrogant.

"People of the country have no confidence in Congress. Due to arrogance, they are not able to see the reality. In Tamil Nadu, they won in 1962 and since 1962 the people of Tamil Nadu are saying 'No Congress'. In West Bengal they won in 1972, people of West Bengal are also saying 'No Congress'. In UP, Bihar, and Gujarat they won in 1985 and the people of these states are also saying 'No Congress'