Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court convicts Brajesh Thakur, 18 others

A Delhi court Monday convicted Brajesh Thakur and 18 others for sexual and physical assault on several girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape.

The court acquitted one of the accused in the case.

The shelter home was run by Thakur, former MLA of Bihar People's Party (BPP). The prime accused in the case, he was charged under provisions of the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault).

The accused included employees of his shelter home and Bihar department of social welfare officials. The matter had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

