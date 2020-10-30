Munger firing incident an attack on Hindutva: Sanjay Raut

Violence in Munger first broke out on October 27, a day before the first phase of voting for the Bihar assembly election, during the immersion on an idol of goddess Durga. The Munger incident happened at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk under the Kotwali police station limits of the city.

While locals have alleged the young man, who was in his early 20s, died in police firing, the administration said he was hit by a bullet fired by somebody from among the crowd. Police and district administration has claimed that no firing order was issued from their end.

Over the past few days, the Munger violence has become a major point of controversy in Bihar where assembly elections are being held. The Opposition has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)-BJP government for the violence and alleged police highhandedness. The opposition attack on the ruling party is apparently based on the fact that Munger Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh is the daughter of RCP Singh, the JD(U) leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger over the violence during a Durga Puja event, even as a group of protesters went on the rampage in the town on Thursday, setting some police stations and outposts on fire and ransacking the SP and the SDO offices.

(Inputs from Agencies)