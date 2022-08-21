Munawar Faruqui performs as more than 1000 cops guard auditorium in Hyderabad |

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Saturday made tight security arrangements for standup comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in view of the threats by BJP and some other right-wing groups to disrupt it. Eventually his show was held amidst tight security.

About 1000 policemen were deployed around Shilpa Kala Vedika, where Faruqui was performing 'Dongri to Nowhere' tonight.

There was a chance of the show getting cancelled because of the protest and for that reason before the show Faruqui was supposed to come live on social media and inform his fans about the status of the show. However, due to some technical glitches that didn't happen.

Police supervison

Senior officials, including a Deputy Inspector General of Police and two Deputy Commissioners of Police, were supervising the security at the venue in the information technology hub of Madhapur.

Police were keeping a tight vigil on the venue and adjoining busy roads to prevent untoward incidents. Anticipating protests by the right-wing groups, police were keeping a close watch on the situation.

Police were also keeping a vigil on those who purchased the tickets online for the show as a BJP leader claimed that some of the party supporters have purchased the tickets and will be staging protests during the show.

BJP MLA detained

The police had detained BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on Friday, who had threatened to burn down the venue.

As Raja Singh along with his supporters was trying to leave for Shilpa Kala Vedika on Friday, the police took him into preventive custody.

Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, had warned that if the comedian goes ahead with the show, he would beat him up and burn down the venue.

He alleged that Faruqui had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by making jokes on their gods.

Earlier show cancelled due to covid

The comedian had earlier planned to perform in Hyderabad in January but the show had to be canceled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Faruqui had announced his Hyderabad show on December 22, 2021, days after Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao had extended him an open invite.

Minister KTR had extended an open invitation to the comedian to perform in Hyderabad, saying the city is truly cosmopolitan.

BJP state president also called for boycott of the show

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay condemned Raja Singh's arrest and called for a boycott of the show.

"As if the comedy circus of TRS govt run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana isn't enough, now they're bringing Munawar Faruqui, who demeans Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy, to Hyderabad. What's the message being given to Hindus by allowing this program?, tweeted Sanjay.

Faruqui's song 'Khawab' released on YouTube

Just before the show Faruqui released another song yesterday 'Khawab', which is trending on YouTube.

Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police has once again denied permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show 'Dongri to nowhere' here, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The event was cancelled as the organisers had not taken permission to organise it in the city, police said.

A fringe outfit Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organisers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

In its complaint, the outfit alleged that Faruqui has hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks against Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

With inputs from IANS and PTI