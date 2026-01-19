 'Mummy..Allah Ke Wastay Bacha Lo': Crash Video Of Car At 120 kmph In Udaipur Emerges, 4 Friends Killed
A viral video from Udaipur shows the disturbing footage of a high-speed car crash that killed four young men and critically injured two others. The friends were reportedly celebrating a birthday when their car, allegedly speeding over 120 kmph, lost control. The emotional clip has sparked outrage and renewed calls for road safety awareness.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
A disturbing crash video from Udaipur has surfaced online, showing the terrifying aftermath of a high-speed car accident that claimed the lives of four young men and left two others critically injured. The incident has sparked widespread shock.

The viral clip captures the moments immediately after the accident, with one of the passengers heard desperately pleading for help. In the video, a man can be heard crying, “Koi bachalo mujhe, bahar nikalo… Allah ke wastay bacha lo." The emotional footage has deeply unsettled viewers on social media.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to reports, six friends, Muhammad Ayan, Adil Qureshi, Sher Muhammad, Ghulam Khwaja, Wasim, and Muhammad Kaif, were travelling together to celebrate Ayan’s birthday. In order to arrange the celebration, the group reportedly pawned Ayan’s scooter and rented a car for the outing.

The vehicle, driven by Sher Muhammad, was allegedly moving at a speed of over 120 kmph when it lost control and met with a fatal crash. The impact was severe, resulting in the deaths of four passengers on the spot, while the remaining two sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Local authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, including the role of overspeeding. Police have also appealed to the public to refrain from sharing unverified or distressing footage online.

