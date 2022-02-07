Mumbai: Tardeo RTO upgrades infrastructure for yearly passing of taxi in SoBo

Taxi operators of South Mumbai need not worry about the yearly passing of their vehicle. Tardeo RTO not only upgraded the infrastructure for the yearly passing of the light commercial vehicle recently but also reserved examination track of its South Mumbai track for three and four wheelers only.

Till 31st January around 300 vehicles up to 12 tons loads were being examined in the campus of Tardev RTO in Mumbai Central. For 1st February not only capacity of extra 50 vehicles added but yearly examination of vehicles loads of three tons above shifted to the Wadala testing track of BEST. Hence extra space for yearly examination of Taxi and other commercial vehicles up to load of three tons will be generated at Mumbai Central in result waiting list of yearly passing of taxi drastically reduced.

"Waiting list of yearly passing of Kaali Peeli taxis is come down. Now taxi operators and other three and four wheeler commercial vehicle owners can get it done in just in few days" said AL Quadros leader of one of the oldest Taxi union of the city.



According to Quadros because huge waiting list of yearly passing hundreds of taxis were not in operation earlier but now gradually coming on the road.

Confirming the development a senior officer of Tardev RTO said, "From February 1st vehicle examination track of Tardev is full reserved up to three ton vehicle load in result waiting period of passing of kali pili snd tourists taxis registered with Tardev RTO reduced drastically"

"Earlier vehicle load up to 12 tons were examined at Tardev..Now Vehicle loads above three tons are shifted to the Anik Depot of BEST" said officials .

Apart from that man power the examination of vehicle's load up to three tons asl increasd. Currently 8 inspector working in two shift at Tardev fir the yearly examination of Taxi and other light commercial vehicle. Earlier only 6 inspectors were available.

According to Ram Akbal, a Taxi driver of South Mumbai, yearly passing of his taxi was due on December 10th 2021 ,but because of huge waiting list, his vehicle was get examined in the last week ka January 2022.



32 year old Rajesh Kurmi, who is operating taxi in Mumbai since last 5 years said, "Yearly examination of my Vehicle was due on January 20th but due to long waiting period I decided to take a leave , but recently I came to know that waiting period reduced drastically"

Rajesh is currently in Siddharth Nagar, UP ( home town) , he is now planning to come Mumbai as soon as possible for the yearly examination of his taxi.

Speaking with FPJ, he said driving taxi without passing is not only illegal but its also problematic and could lead to heafty fine too"

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:40 PM IST