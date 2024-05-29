VIDEO: 10-Ft-Long Crocodile Strays Out Of Narora's Ganga Barrage In Bulandshahr, Rescued By Forest Officials As It Struggles To Jump Back To Waters

Crocodile video from Narora's Ganga Barrage In Bulandshahr | X video/Sachin Gupta

Uttar Pradesh: A 10-feet-long crocodile was spotted on the Narora Barrage in Bulansdhahr, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, leaving passersby stunned. The huge reptile seemed to have escaped its habitat as it was repeatedly seen trying to jump back into River Ganga flowing below. The crocodile tried climbing a fence which stopped it from jumping into the river, but failed. Until it was rescued, it crawled on land.

Crocodile spotted in UP's Bulandshahr; watch video

UP : बुलंदशहर जिले के नरौरा में ये मगरमच्छ गंगनहर से बाहर निकल आया। वन विभाग की टीम ने पहुंचकर रेस्क्यू किया और वापस नहर में छोड़ा।



मगरमच्छ भैया, यहां नौतपा चल रहा है, पानी में ही रहिए... pic.twitter.com/bttoXNVSZg — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 29, 2024

Crocodile fails to climb fence, jump into river

People of the UP city who witnessed the incident recorded it on camera and shared it online. The video of the crocodile attempting to climb the fencing on the barrage and crawling on land after failing to jump back in the river is widely being circulated on social media.

UP: This crocodile came out of Ganganahar in Narora of #Bulandshahr district. The forest department team reached and rescued him and released him back into the canal. #Heatwave #Weatherupdate pic.twitter.com/HiwdLwMVf9 — Shivaji Mishra | शिवाजी मिश्रा (@08febShivaji) May 29, 2024

The now-viral clip opens showing the reptile clinging to the railings and peeping out of it. It ties hard to balance its heavy body and push itself out into the waters. The crocodile then managed to crawl on land. It took slow steps to move on the raised space near the railings. It reportedly suffered injuries during its attempt to jump the fence on the Narora Barrage. The video suggested a crowd gathered there after spotting the crocodile roaming outside water. Chaotic voices were recorded in the clip which is doing the rounds on the internet now.

Forest officials rescue reptile, release it in canal

According to a report in Hindi news portal, Live Hindustan, it was learned that the crocodile, which was strayed out and looking for assistance to get back to waters, was rescued by forest officials.

The news report mentioned that Forest Range Officer Mohit Chaudhary along with rescue expert Pawan Kumar dealt the matter and rescued the crocodile with careful efforts. It was identified to be a female crocodile which escaped from a fresh water canal there. After being rescued by the officials, it was released in the PLGC canal which reportedly served as a good habitat for it.