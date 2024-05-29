'Death Is Truth': 2 Friends, Influenced From Osho, Die By Consuming Sulfuric Acid After Posting WhatsApp Status In UP's Jalaun

2 Friends, Influenced By Osho, Die By Consuming Sulfuric Acid After Posting WhatsApp Status In UP's Jalaun | X

Jalaun: In a shocking incident, two friends committed suicide after consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The incident has caused a stir in the area as it has been revealed that they both consumed sulfuric acid and died after listening to motivational, religious speaker and self-proclaimed godman Osho Rajneesh. Before their deaths, they posted a WhatsApp status saying, 'Death Is The Truth'. They were so influenced by the speaker that they allegedly killed themselves inside a graveyard.

The incident occurred late night on Tuesday (May 28) inside a graveyard in Kalpi, and the deceased have been identified as Aman Verma (23), a resident of the same area, and his friend Balendra (21), a resident of Alampur. Aman was married and had a medical store, while Balendra was unmarried and often visited his store.

They Were Influenced By Osho

They both were followers of Osho and had kept a status on their WhatsApp about the religious speaker. They both went to the graveyard on Tuesday night and consumed sulfuric acid, after which Balendra died on the spot, while Aman phoned his family and informed them about the incident.

The family members informed the police, who then arrived at the scene. Aman Verma also lost his life when the police arrived. Later, the family members reached the spot and took them to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctors. The incident sent shockwaves through the area. There was a deep friendship between both the deceased.

Deceased Posted 3 Statuses On WhatsApp

They both were deeply influenced by Osho's lectures, and before committing suicide by consuming poison, Balendra had posted three WhatsApp statuses on his phone. In the first status, it can be seen that a few people are carrying a dead body with the caption, "You choose your path, I choose mine." The second status read, "Choose a job in life that gives you pleasure, not a business." The third status showed a corpse burning.

'Death Is The Truth' Status

Balendra also put up a status moments before consuming sulfuric acid which stated, "Death Is The Truth." The police took custody of the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. They have initiated an inquiry in connection with the matter. The police are trying to find out the circumstances under which the friends took the extreme step of killing themselves.