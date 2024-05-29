Convoy Of Tainted BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's Son Karan Runs Over Motorcycle In Gonda; 2 Killed

A convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh on Wednesday ran over a motorcycle in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, killing two people on the spot. Karan Bhushan Singh is the party candidate from Kaiserganj, currently held by his tainted father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing several of India's women wrestlers.

Watch: Two children died in a collision with the convoy of the BJP candidate from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Gonda. pic.twitter.com/EuEGOu1kdk — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2024

The accident happened in the Karnailganj police station area of Gonda district when Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy, en route to Huzoorpur, attempted to overtake near Chhataipurwa on the Bahraich-Huzoorpur road. In the process, the vehicle ran over 17-year-old Rehan and 24-year-old Shehzad, who were riding a motorcycle to Karnailganj market from Nidura village. The collision was so intense that both young men died on the spot. The car then struck an electricity pole and ran over 60-year-old Sita Devi, who was sitting in front of her house. She sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the local Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment.

Warning: Distressing imagery. Viewer discretion advised.

4 youths crushed by BJP convoy in Kasganj, 2 dead and 2 seriously injured. Karan Bhushan, son of BJP MP, flees after the accident. #UttarPradesh



pic.twitter.com/XAcwI83gYH — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) May 29, 2024

Angry locals surround local CHC

Following the accident, the Circle Officer of Karnailganj and the Karnailganj police station chief rushed to the scene; and a crowd quickly gathered at the site of the accident. The Karnailganj police have sent the bodies of the deceased for postmortem examination and are proceeding with further legal action. The police have reportedly arrested the driver and have seized the SUV. It remained unclear whether Karan Bhushan Singh was with the convoy when the accident happened.

Angered by the fatalities, the crowd surrounded the local CHC.

Wednesday's accident bore resemblance to a previous incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, where BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, was accused of running over and killing eight people with a vehicle.