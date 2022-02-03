Mumbai: Sion police arrest man for personating as policemen and taking action against taxi drivers

Mumbai: The Sion police in Mumbai have arrested a 45-year-old man for personating a traffic police constable. The police said the accused was dressed as traffic police and was found red-handed taking action against the taxi driver for no parking.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Suryakant Mane 45, a resident of Mahul.

The police said the complainant is identified as Sandeep Shelar, a police constable posted with Matunga traffic police. The accused was found suspicious on Wednesday evening at 4 pm near Sion hospital junction, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Sion. The complainant Shelar and police constable Sachin Ghagre were at Sion hospital junction on duty. When they found the accused, Mane was wearing a dress of traffic police and taking action against the taxi driver for no parking violation.

"As we found him suspicious we went near him. We questioned him about the police station he is posted with. He said he was posted in the Bhoiwada police station. Further, we inquired about officers from the Bhoiwada traffic police. He said he knows them but was doubtful after hearing the name. After seeing us he started running, so we followed and stopped him. After asking for his identity card he showed an identity card of the Maharashtra security force, which too was in some other person's name. However, we took him to Sion police station," added Shelar.

A case has been registered at Sion police station under section 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged) of the Indian penal code.

The police team have seized documents including a PAN card, AADHAR card and Maharashtra security force identity card and the traffic police dress he was wearing.

Manoj Hirlekar, senior police inspector, Sion police station confirmed about a case being registered and said, "The accused Mane was produced in court and remanded in police custody till February 7," he added saying we are further investigating to check how many people he had cheated and from how long he was committing such offence," he said.

