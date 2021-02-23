Mumbai NCB raids Delhi flat, seize large quantity of psychotropic drugs

A Mumbai team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Tuesday conducted a raid in a flat in Delhi and seized large quantity of psychotropic drugs.
On Sunday, the NCB sleuths had seized 4,824 tablets weighing 2.613 kilograms, a commercial quantity of Tramadol tablets at Professional Courier Unit in Kurla. The officials had later arrested one Mohammad Anas, consigner of the consignment at Delhi in connection with the said case on Monday.
"In a follow up action, on Tuesday our team raided a house at Sant Nagar, Burari, North Delhi and seized Alprazolam - 2700 tablets, Tramadol - 2835 tablets, Tramadol – 100 ampoules injections and Codeine – 6.9 kilograms," said an NCB official.
Tramadol is a psychotropic drug which is medically prescribed as pain killer also. It is a schedule 'H' drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and can only be dispensed under the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. But over past few years, its abuse as intoxicating drug had been noticed. Due to which it was added to Schedule of psychotropic substances to NDPS Act, 1985 in the year 2018.
Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety disorders and panic disorder (sudden, unexpected attacks of extreme fear and worry about these attacks). Alprazolam is in a class of medications called benzodiazepines. It works by decreasing abnormal excitement in the brain," the official said.