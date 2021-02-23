Mumbai NCB raids Delhi flat, seize large quantity of psychotropic drugs

A Mumbai team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Tuesday conducted a raid in a flat in Delhi and seized large quantity of psychotropic drugs.

On Sunday, the NCB sleuths had seized 4,824 tablets weighing 2.613 kilograms, a commercial quantity of Tramadol tablets at Professional Courier Unit in Kurla. The officials had later arrested one Mohammad Anas, consigner of the consignment at Delhi in connection with the said case on Monday.

"In a follow up action, on Tuesday our team raided a house at Sant Nagar, Burari, North Delhi and seized Alprazolam - 2700 tablets, Tramadol - 2835 tablets, Tramadol – 100 ampoules injections and Codeine – 6.9 kilograms," said an NCB official.