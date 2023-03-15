Mumbai: Lost your mobile phone in BEST bus during Feb? Here's some good news for you!

BEST bus (Representative Photo) | File Image

Mumbai: If you lost your mobile phone between January 31 and February 24, 2023 while traveling in BEST buses, there's a good news for you. On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) issued a list of 27 mobile phones which are waiting for their rightful owners in the lost and found department of the undertaking.

"A list of such mobile phones deposited at our Lost Property section in the month of February 2023 is notified on our website bestundertaking.com for information," said an official of BEST adding that these mobile phone have to be claimed on or before 15th April 2023.

"Passengers who lost their mobile phone while travelling in February 2023 can contact Shrikant Vishwanath Khamkar, Assistant Administrative Officer (Traffic) on office telephone numbers 022-24190132, 24190742 or through e-mail amtr@bestundertaking.com during working hours " said an officer of BEST adding that they can also contact-Traffic Headquarters, Administrative Office Building, Lost Property Section, 2nd floor, Wadala Bus Depot, Tilak Road (Extn.), Opp. Dr. Ambedkar College, Wadala, Mumbai - 400 031 during office working hours except Saturday, Sunday and Holiday.

Documents needed to claim your belonging

When asked about the documents required for claiming the mobile phone, officials said ID with residential address proof of Mumbai / Suburban viz. Adhar Card, Election Card, Driving Licence, Passport etc. Cash Memo / Bill of Mobile or Letter from Service provider or on production of Sim card details or Police N.C. can be produced.

There are six Samsung mobile phones, three Lava, four MI, three Nokia, six Itel, two each from Joi and Vivo and one from Hero company. These mobile phones were found from the buses of route number: 375, 410, 289, 517, 313, 362, 411, 348, 325, 428, 7, 376, 461, 501, 66, 369, 59, 333, 310, C-726, 37, 351, 67, 139, 383, and 398 between between January 31st 2023 to February 24th 2023.

According to sources, every month around three dozens of several items including mobile phones, purse and umbrellas (during mansoon) were recovered from the buses. Same were deposited to the lost and found itens of the undertaking. "Items which were not claimed by rightful owners, were sold after few months," said an official of BEST.