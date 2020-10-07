Mumbai Coastal Road: Objection to change of entire project profile

The lawyers on Wednesday objected to the change of the entire project profile of the Mumbai coastal road in an inconclusive hearing before the Supreme Court, pointing out that it is now altogether different from one on which the Bombay High Court had granted stay on July 16 last year for want of the environment clearance.

A Bench of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian ordered further hearing on October 16 on the petitions of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, project executioner Larsen & Toubro Ltd and HCC HDC Joint Venture, challenging the High Court verdict on the petition of the Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavasay Sahkari Society.

In the arguments that remained inconclusive, senior advocate Shyam Diwan questioned the way the parameters of the project are continuously changed and felt the environment clearance becomes more essential in the ever expanding parameters.

He pointed out that the south carriage way has been increased from 20 to 36.8 hectares and 15 hectares are sought for a sea wall, which was not there at all when the case was before the High Court. He said the BMC originally required 90 hectares of land but it has increased it to 111.51 hectares in its September affidavit.

The Apex Court had on December 17, 2019 stayed the High Court judgment and allowed the BMC to reclaim the land, build the road thereon and secure it, but not carry out any other development work until further orders. The lawyers pointed out that the change of the project profile amounts to new development work which was not permitted by the court.