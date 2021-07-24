Mumbai-bound train derails in Goa, no casualties

A Mumbai-bound special train from Mangaluru derailed in Goa after heavy rain in the region triggered a massive landslide on Friday night.

The Mangaluru-Mumbai Express derailed between Dushsagar-Sonaulim stations. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Shortly after the train went off tracks, the train 01134 Mangaluru Jn -CST Terminus Express Special, which had been diverted via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj due to an overflowing Vashishti river.

The engine and the first general compartment were derailed. Passengers on the derailed coach were shifted to other coaches and the train was sent back to Kulem, according to India TV News.