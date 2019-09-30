Mumbai and Pune among 12 Maharashtra cities that received yearlong worth rains in 4 months

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik are among the twelve cities that received rains more than their annual quota during the four months of monsoon. As the rainy season comes to an end, the records say eight of the 12 cities received 50% or more rainfall than their annual quota.

Usually, the time period between June to September records 75% of the annual expected rainfall. However, the same time period this year, up to the 29th of September, Maharashtra witnessed a recorded increase of 33% in rainfall. The state received 1,329 mm, of rains while the usual record reads 999.8 mm.

According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon arrived a fortnight late in Maharashtra this year. Still, due to the continuous formations of rain-bearing systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the south-west saw fewer non-rainy days.

Buldhana, Nashik, Dahanu, Alibaug, Harnai, Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Nagpur are the eight cities to receive 40% more rains than their usual annual records.

Buldhana, which is in Vidarbha, is not familiar with excess rains, but this year it was one of the wettest cities. Nashik and Mahabaleshwar also received an outpouring of 80% and 46% of increased rains this year respectively.

Anupam Kashyapi, the head of the weather department, IMD, Pune said, “Along with the active systems from the seas, the monsoon largely remained to the south of its normal position, which contributed significantly in keeping the monsoon active. So, there were fewer days at a stretch when there was absolutely no rainfall. Even these spells did not last more than three to four days at a stretch,”