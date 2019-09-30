Death toll reaches to 29 due to heavy rain, schools to be closed till Tuesday in Patna

Patna: The death toll due to incessant rainfall and flood in different areas of the state has risen to 29, officials said today. According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall. Schools in Patna to remain closed until Tuesday.
The state government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of the region. Dewatering machines have also been sought by state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas. According to NDTV, 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in affected areas of Bihar.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue. The Chief Minister first visited the Dak Bungalow Chauraha. He then visited Gandhi Maidan, Exhibition road, Kankarbagh Road, NMCH, Agamkuan bridge and Anishabad which are severely waterlogged.
According to NDTV Kumar told to reporters that even the weather department seems clueless, making different predictions at different points of time. In the last five days Uttar Pradesh saw 87 deaths due to heavy rain.
Earlier while speaking to media in Patna, the Chief Minister said, "There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga River is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people." According to the India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.
(Inputs from ANI)
