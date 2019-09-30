Death toll reaches to 29 due to heavy rain, schools to be closed till Tuesday in Patna

Patna: The death toll due to incessant rainfall and flood in different areas of the state has risen to 29, officials said today. According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rainfall. Schools in Patna to remain closed until Tuesday.

The state government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of the region. Dewatering machines have also been sought by state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas. According to NDTV, 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in affected areas of Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue. The Chief Minister first visited the Dak Bungalow Chauraha. He then visited Gandhi Maidan, Exhibition road, Kankarbagh Road, NMCH, Agamkuan bridge and Anishabad which are severely waterlogged.