Mumbai: Alleged security breach in Amit Shah's convoy as two-wheeler comes too close to Home Minister's vehicle |

In an alleged security breach, a two-wheeler rider came too close to Home Minister Amit Shah's vehicle in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Shah was in Mumbai to meet Maharashtra BJP leaders ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and discuss strategy. The incident took place near the Mumbai Airport as Shah's convoy was en route to Sahyadri guest house.

Police Intervene and Allow Convoy to Proceed

According to witnesses, a red-colored two-wheeler was seen moving near Amit Shah's vehicle and came dangerously close to the home minister's car. The police immediately rushed to stop the rider and allowed the convoy to move ahead. The man was later released.

Amit Shah's Visit to Mumbai for BJP Strategy Meetings

Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai was aimed at strategizing for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, other civic polls, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was scheduled to hold meetings with Maharashtra BJP leaders at Sahyadri State Guest House. Sources revealed that discussions were expected to focus on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the functioning of the state government, including a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Amit Shah to Attend Felicitation Ceremony in Navi Mumbai

In addition to his political engagements, Amit Shah was also slated to attend a grand function in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. At the ceremony, he would be felicitating Appasaheb Dharmadhikari with Maharashtra Bhushan, the state's highest civilian honor.