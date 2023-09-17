Mumbai: Alert RPF Constable Gives Timely CPR, Saves Life Of Passenger Who Collapsed At Kurla Railway Station

Alert RPF Constable Gives Timely CPR To Passenger | Twitter

Mumbai: Incidents of sudden cardiac arrests and people falling to death are on the rise in the country. Another such incident where a youth allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest came to light from Mumbai's Kurla. However, an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of the passenger who was reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at the railway station. The RPF constable came to the rescue of the youth who fell unconsious on the railway station. The incident occurred at Kurla Railway Station in Mumbai.

The constable immediately gave CPR to the youngster and saved his life

The youth who was travelling from Kurla railway station fell unconscious on platform number 7/8. The alert RPF constable who is identified as Mukesh Yadav noticed the person who fell to the ground due to shortness of breath at the railway platform. The constable immediately gave CPR to the youngster and saved his life. The Central Railway took to its official social media platform and hailed the RPF constable for his heroic act of saving the life of the passenger.

The doctors at the hospital also praised the RPF constable

The youth after gaining consciousness was taken to the nearby Bhabha hospital and was given the required treatment. The doctors at the hospital also praised the timely CPR given to the passenger. They said that the CPR given by the RPF constable helped the youth to regain breathing and his life was saved. The hospital authorities said that the health condition of the passenger is now stable. The incident occurred on Thursday (September 14) at around 11 AM during rush hours at the station.

Central Railway praised the RPF constable

The Central Railway tweeted "One unconscious condition passenger was noticed by RPF constable Mr. Mukesh Yadav. He immediately given CPR (Cardio pulmonary resuscitation) to passenger & saved his precious life. Later on passenger was sent to Bhabha Hospital where doctor appreciated timely CPR given by RPF staff due to which the passenger regained breathing & his life got saved. Condition of passenger is stable now."

Another tragic incident came to light from Ghaziabad

Earlier, a tragic incident came to light from Ghaziabad where a 19-year-old youth died due to a heart attack while walking on treadmill in the gym. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The youth fell on the treadmill while working out at the gym and died due to heart attack. There were other persons also working out at the gym rushed to the youngster but could not save him.

