Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Only 5% land pending for project in Maharashtra

Work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is now in full swing, including in the Mumbai section.

More than 95% of land acquisition work has been completed in Maharashtra, including 100% in the Mumbai Suburban district.

Moreover, 90% of the work on the country's first multimodal hub at Sabarmati in Gujarat is done. If all goes to plan, by the end of February 2023, the Sabarmati multimodal hub, terminating point of the country’s first bullet train, will be ready.

"This will be the first multimodal hub in the country and will connect passengers of the bullet train, the Indian Railways, the Ahmedabad Metro and the Bus Rapid Transit System," an official of the National High Speed Rail Corporation said.

Ground work on the Mumbai section of the bullet train will begin soon as all necessary permissions, including environment and forest clearances, were received after the government in Maharashtra changed, the official added.

On Saturday, a media trip was organised by the corporation to show the current status of the multimodal hub. "About 6.7km of viaduct is completed, which includes 2km of continuous viaduct near Navsari and 4.7km erected at different locations,” the official said. “Piles have been cast over a length of 183.3km, foundation over 104.3km and piers over a stretch of 93km in the Gujarat section.” About 17.6km of girders have been cast and 6.7km of girders erected in the state.

About the work in Maharashtra, the official said, “After completion of the tendering process, ground work will begin.”

Land Acquisition Status

Overall: 97.82%

Gujarat: 98.87%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 100%

Maharashtra: 95.45%

Total length of corridor: 508km (348km in Gujarat, 4km in DNH, 156km in Maharashtra)

Maximum Operational Speed: 320kph

Travel time: 2.07 hours (limited stops)

2.58 hours (all stops)

Project status

6.7 km of viaduct is completed, which includes 2 km of continuous viaduct near Navsari and 4.7 km erected at different locations

The works on 8 bullet train Stations from Vapi to Sabarmati are in full swing and under various stages of construction.

Pile has been cast over a length of 183.3 km, Foundation over 104.3 km and Piers have been constructed over a stretch of 93 km.

Girder Casting – 17.6 km girders have been cast and 6.7 km girders have been erected.