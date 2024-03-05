Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Man Who Lit 'Beedi' On IndiGo Flight Arrested By Sahar Police

A 42-year-old passenger arrested by Sahar Police in Mumbai for lighting a 'beedi' onboard a flight. The passenger, identified as Mohammed Fakruddin Mohammed Ammruddin, has been sent to judicial custody. Case registered u/s 336 of the IPC and and relevant section of the Aircraft…

Similar Cases In The Past

In January 2023, two individuals faced legal consequences for smoking aboard Indian flights. A 62-year-old Keralite was arrested for smoking inside a SpiceJet aircraft lavatory, leading to a case registered by Nedumbassery police under Section 179 of the Indian Penal Code. This section carries penalties of up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of ₹1,000, or both.

Passenger Smokes In Bengluru-Bound Akasa Flight

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old passenger on a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport for smoking a bidi midair. These arrests highlight the strict enforcement of aviation safety regulations and the serious repercussions for non-compliance with in-flight smoking prohibitions.

Incidents That Costed Lives Due To Lavatory Fire

Lavatory fire is one of the main reason for aircraft accidents, incidents in the past where Varig Flight 820 crashed in 1973 claiming 123 lives are example of the dangers for smoking in a onboard flight. Similarly, Air Canada flight incident in 1983 clamining 23 lives and in a latest the El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok in 2022 was also caused by lighting a cigarette in a onboard flight, although it was subsequently averted by the alert crew.