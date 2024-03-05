Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Man Who Lit 'Beedi' On IndiGo Flight Arrested By Sahar Police

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old passenger was arrested in Mumbai by Sahar Police for lighting a 'beedi' in a onboard Indigo flight on Tuesday. The individual, who is identified as Mohammed Fakruddin Mohammed Ammruddin lit a 'beedi' in the lavatory of Delhi-Mumbai bound Indigo flight.
The incident unfolded onboard a flight, where Ammruddin was noticed smoking a 'beedi,' a type of Indian cigarette, in a flight, thereby violating regulations prohibiting smoking on aircraft.
Ammruddin Charged By Sahar Police
Upon landing at Sahar Airport in Mumbai, Sahar police immediately arrested Ammruddin. The police authorities then charged Ammruddin under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Aircraft Act. Ammrudin is also sent to judicial custody confirmed the Sahar Police, news agency ANI reported.