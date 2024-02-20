Kannada Actor Dhruva Sarja Shares Near-Death Experience As IndiGo Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence; Watch Video

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja has shared a shocking video featuring himself and the team of Martin, recounting their harrowing experience dealing with severe turbulence during an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Monday.

After landing, the actor took to his official Instagram account to share his experience and revealed that they all escaped unharmed. He stated that the passengers on the flight had a harrowing experience as the pilot struggled to land in adverse weather conditions.

Fortunately, the pilot adhered to safety protocols and successfully landed the aircraft in Srinagar. According to media reports, the flight departed from Delhi airport at 5:25 pm and encountered turbulence caused by heavy rain in the national capital.

The team of Martin jetted off to Srinagar for a song shoot. Dhurva and other members of team Martin expressed their heartfelt gratitude to God and Lord Hanuman for their safety, likening their turbulence experience to a moment of rebirth.

Dhruva Sarja also took to his Instagram story to thank his parents, VIPs, and elder brother for their blessings, acknowledging that this event granted them all a second chance at life and a reminder to live life to its fullest.

IndiGo shared a statement, which read, "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather."

Talking about Martin, the teaser of the high-octane action entertainer was launched by the makers in Bengaluru in 2023. Directed by AP Arjun, the film also features Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar and Nikitin Dheer.