Mukhtar Ansari Death: Gangster-Turned Politician's Son Umar Makes Explosive Claims, Says 'Father Was Given Slow Poison'

Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. File Image. |

Hours after the death of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Banda Hospital, his son Umar Ansari has reiterated his claim that his father was 'given poison' in the food and assured that his team would approach the court.

According to reports, Umar has stated that two days ago, he went to meet his father, but he was not allowed. India Today quoted Umar saying, "We have previously mentioned, and today we reiterate, the allegation of administering slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned during dinner. We will approach the court as we have full faith in it."

In Banda Jail of Uttar Pradesh, jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari took his last breath on Thursday evening. According to medical reports, Mukhtar's death was due to a heart attack. However, Mukhtar's family has been alleging premeditated murder by the administration. Recently, just before Holi, Mukhtar had also written a letter to the court stating the same. It is reported that Mukhtar Ansari suddenly fell unconscious in the barrack. Prior to this, on Tuesday, he was admitted to Rani Durgavati Medical College due to a gastrointestinal issue. He was kept in the ICU for 14 hours and treated.

Slow poison claim

Notably, just a few days ago, he had written a plea to the court stating that he was being given slow poison in his food. This has worsened his health condition significantly. Upon this, the court had directed the jail administration to provide treatment along with ensuring security arrangements. Following the court's order, a team of two doctors' panels had reached the prison for Mukhtar Ansari's check-up. This team comprised of a physician and an orthopedic specialist. After the check-up, blood tests were conducted upon which some medicines for constipation and pain were also administered.

In fact, last Thursday, March 21, Mukhtar Ansari's high-profile ambulance case was presented in Barabanki's MP-MLA Court No. 4. During this time, Mukhtar Ansari's lawyer submitted a plea to the court on Mukhtar's behalf. It stated, "Sir, on the night of March 19, I was given a poisonous substance in my food. This has made my health worse. It feels like I will lose my life, and I am very worried. Before this, my health was completely fine. Please arrange for me to be treated by a team of doctors." A toxic substance was also given to me forty days ago. During the virtual hearing from Banda Jail, Mukhtar Ansari did not appear. Deputy Jailor Mahendra Singh appeared during the hearing. He confirmed that Mukhtar Ansari is unwell, which is why he is unable to attend the hearing. The court scheduled the next hearing for March 29. However, Mukhtar passed away on March 28.

His son was not allowed to meet him

It is noteworthy that before this, on March 26, after mafia Mukhtar Ansari fell ill, he was admitted to the medical college from Banda Jail. Meanwhile, Mukhtar's son Umar Ansari had reached the hospital to meet his father. However, Umar accused the police administration of not allowing him to meet his father. According to Umar Ansari, "I have come after traveling 900 kilometers. I am also fasting. But I was not allowed to meet him, I was not even allowed to see him from the glass. We are being treated unfairly."