Mukhtar Ansari's Health Deteriorates, Taken To Banda Hospital, Security Tightened (VIDEO)

Gangster turned Mukhtar Ansari who reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day in Banda jail was taken to the hospital and his condition is said to be extremely critical.

In a video going viral on X, it could be seen that there was huge chaos in the hospital when he was taken there on the stretcher.

Heavy deployment outside the hospital

There was heavy deployment outside the Banda hospital as reports about Mukhtar Ansari's health deteriorating spread like wild fire.

Paramilitary deployed at Banda Medical College where Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is under medical observation after his health deteriorated earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/PlmI17SzDJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 28, 2024

The cops could be seen scrambling to take him inside the hospital for treatment.

According to reports, a team of nine doctors are treating him.