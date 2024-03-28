 Mukhtar Ansari's Health Deteriorates, Taken To Banda Hospital, Security Tightened (VIDEO)
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

Gangster turned Mukhtar Ansari who reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day in Banda jail was taken to the hospital and his condition is said to be extremely critical.

In a video going viral on X, it could be seen that there was huge chaos in the hospital when he was taken there on the stretcher.

Heavy deployment outside the hospital

There was heavy deployment outside the Banda hospital as reports about Mukhtar Ansari's health deteriorating spread like wild fire.

The cops could be seen scrambling to take him inside the hospital for treatment.

According to reports, a team of nine doctors are treating him.

VIDEO: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Admitted To ICU, Brother Afzal Levels Allegation Of Poisoning
article-image

