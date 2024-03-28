Who Was Mukhtar Ansari? Know About The Gangster-Turned-Politician Who Died Due To Heart Attack In Banda Jail

Mukhtar Ansari |

Banda: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has died allegedly after suffering heart attack inside the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. There are reports that the gangster was found lying in his barrack inside the jail after suffering heart attack. The authorities rushed Mukhtar Ansari to Banda Hospital for treatment. He has been declared dead by the hospital authorities.

There are reports that Mukhtar Ansari was brought to Banda Medical College hospital in Banda after his health deteriorated. His lawyer Naseem Haider told ANI, "I received information that he has been brought here, so I have come here."

Security has been tightened in Banda after the death of Mukhtar Ansari. There are also reports that section 144 has been imposed in Mau, Ghazipur and Banda in Uttar Pradesh. Paramilitary forces has been deployed near the hospital where the gangster was brought for treatment from jail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Charges Against Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari was facing charges such as cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and violation of the Arms Act. These charges are the result of several criminal cases and legal proceedings that have resulted in numerous convictions against him in various cases throughout the years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari was well-known in Indian politics, but his past involves criminal activities. He has been elected several times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mau constituency in Uttar Pradesh. His family has a notable background, with his grandfather being a former president of the Indian National Congress (INC) and his maternal grandfather being a war hero.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ansari started his involvement in crime as a strategy and later moved into politics. He first became an MLA in 1996 with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He has been associated with different political parties over the years, even forming his own party in 2012, which he later merged with the BSP. However, his political career has been troubled by criminal allegations and convictions in various states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and New Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recently, Ansari was given a life sentence in a 36-year-old fake arms license case. He has faced other legal troubles too, with allegations of involvement in criminal activities and convictions in several cases. There were also concerns about his health in jail, with reports of him being unconscious and claims of "slow poisoning" by his family.

Overall, Ansari's story is complicated, blending politics, crime and a family legacy. His journey from a criminal background to a significant political figure reflects the complex dynamics of power and influence in Indian society.