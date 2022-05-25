'MPs don’t need political clearance', says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala amid row over Rahul Gandhi's London visit | PTI Photo

After reports said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not apply for the mandatory political clearance from the Centre before his recent London visit, his party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said the Members of Parliament (MPs) do not need political clearance unless they are part of an official delegation.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala wrote, "M.P’s don’t need political clearance from PM or Govt, unless they are part of Official Delegation (sic)." "Pl don’t blindly follow the PMO what’sapp suggestions sent to TV channels (sic)," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, according to reports, all Members of Parliament (MPs) are required to obtain political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before travelling abroad.

At least three weeks before travelling, the MPs have to put the information on the website to get an approval from the MEA, it added.

Moreover, all MPs should receive invitations from foreign governments, institutions, etc. through the MEA. And in case there is a direct invitation, it will have to be brought to the notice of the MEA to get the political approval, reports further said.

Rahul Gandhi's London visit:

During an event titled 'India at 75' at Corpus Christi College at the prestigious Cambridge University on Monday evening, Gandhi spoke on a broad range of subjects from Hindu nationalism, the Gandhi family's role within the Congress party and efforts to mobilise the people of the country as he fielded questions from a largely Indian student base.

The Congress leader also alleged that there is a "systematic attack" on the institutions that allow India to speak and as the conversation is being stamped out, the "deep state" is entering those spaces and redefining the way that conversation is happening in the country.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating a vision of India that is not inclusive of all parts of the country's population, which is unfair and goes against the idea of India.

He asserted that his party's fight was against a massive concentration of wealth and a capture of institutions within the country, including its media.