MP woman accuses Rajasthan BJP MLA Pratap Lal Gameti of rape, FIR lodged

Jaipur: A married woman from Madhya Pradesh has accused a BJP MLA from Rajasthan of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

The woman from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh has filed an FIR against the MLA, Pratap Lal Gameti, 52. In her complaint, the woman said the MLA had promised to marry her and had forced her into a physical relationship.

The woman gave a complaint to Udaipur range IG Satyaveer Singh after which an FIR was lodged in Sukher police station. The case has been handed over to the CID-CB for investigation.

In her complaint, the woman said around three years back she had met the MLA during a programme in Udaipur. The two became friendly and kept in touch. The woman said after some time, Gameti promised to marry her and on that pretext he raped her several times.

After being in the relationship for three years, the woman asked Gameti about marriage but the MLA refused. Gameti is married and has five children. When contacted, Gameti's phone was unreachable.

Udaipur SP Rajiv Pachar said the woman had given her complaint on Thursday and on that basis an FIR was filed against the MLA. Pachar said since the complaint has been filed, Gameti’s phone has been switched off. Some of his relatives said that Gameti is in Jaipur where the party MLAs are preparing for the assembly session that begins from February 10.

Gameti is a second time MLA from Gogunda assembly constituency in Udaipur district. He is also a two-time former sarpanch from Dadia village in Udaipur district.