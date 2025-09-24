MP Shocker! Father Risks Son’s Life For Instagram Reel, Hangs Him From Moving Car Door In Ujjain; VIDEO

The incident caught on camera | X/@hbtv_in

In Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, a father risked his son’s life in a reckless act to gain views on social media. The video, shot as a reel on Instagram, showed the father making his son cling to the driver’s side door while driving through Chamunda Mata Chowraha, with the car moving toward Freeganj.

The video has now gone viral, receiving massive traction and drawing widespread criticism from netizens, who condemned the father for being inconsiderate toward his own child.

Police Constable Present At The Location

According to a report in a Hindi news portal Aaj Tak, the man has been identified as Deepak Pamnani, a resident of Rishi Nagar in Vishala. Passersby in the video were stunned by the dangerous act. Fortunately, a police constable present at the location witnessed the incident and immediately informed the control room via a wireless set. The police responded swiftly to the alert.

Police Rescue Child, Stop Reckless Father

According to various news reports, Sub-Inspector Leela Solanki of the Women’s Police Station, along with Constable Sarvesh Malviya, promptly chased the vehicle and managed to stop the car near the IG Bangla area. The first priority of the police was to ensure the child’s safety. They quickly rescued the child from the car gate, removing him from the dangerous situation.

The father was then confronted by the police for his reckless and negligent behavior.

According to news reports, he also apologised to the police, even holding his ears. Authorities have confirmed that appropriate action will be taken against him under relevant child safety and traffic laws.