MP: Man swept away in floods while trying to cross overflowing bridge in Rajgarh

Rajgarh: A man swept away in the floods in Rajgarh after heavy rains lashed the region on Thursday. In a video, the man can be seen being washed away by muddy water as the street was flooded following relentless rains in the area.

Madhya Pradesh police have recovered the body and is yet to identify the deceased. The heavy downpour began over Madhya Pradesh, and central and southern parts of the state received downpour during the last 24 hours. Many areas of the region have recorded heavy to extremely heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert for heavy rainfall in next 24 hours in at least 18 districts, including Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Ujjain, Neemuch, Rajgarh, Sehore, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Barwani districts.