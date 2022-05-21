MP: Bhanwarlal Jain mistaken for 'Mohammed', beaten to death by ex-BJP corporator's husband

A case of mob lynching and murder has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district after a 65-year-old mentally ill person was allegedly thrashed on the pretext of being a Muslim. The person was identified as Bhanwarlal Jain who was later found dead.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of IPC against the main accused Dinesh Kushwaha, the husband of a former BJP corporator.

According to the NDTV report, a video showed a man asking him if his "name is Mohammed" and repeatedly assaulting him as he struggled to answer.

The video shows Jain sitting on a bench as Kushwaha slaps him over and over. "What's your name? Mohammed?" he asks the elderly man and slaps him across the face. "Tell your name properly, show your Aadhaar card," he adds.

According to the police, Bhanwarlal Jain was from Sarsi in Ratlam district and went missing on May 15 after a visit to a religious event in Rajasthan. A video has gone viral of the said incident.

Station House Officer of Manasa police station in Neemuch District, Kanhaiya Lal Dangi said to ANI, “A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was beaten in Neemuch over suspicion of belonging to a particular religion. The accused person Dinesh Kushwaha, in the viral video, can be seen asking ‘show me your identity card’, while thrashing him. He was later found dead.”

After the video went viral on social media platforms, family members of Jain reached the police station to register a case and demanded Kushwaha's arrest.

